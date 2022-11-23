Is Alexis Ren single? The model made headlines for her whirlwind romance with Noah Centineo, which came to an end in April 2020. Now, she’s keeping her dating life out of the public eye.

“I’m starting to be more private about my relationships,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told In the Know in May 2020. “It’s really hard when people have opinions about you. But it’s even harder when you know people are having opinions about where your heart is. That’s really hard.”

The California native explained that “because people care so much about my personal life” she’s “learned to take everything with a grain of salt and move really slowly in that area of my life.”

While she may be taking it show in the love life department, it appears that Alexis might be off the market. Keep reading for details about her love life, ex-boyfriends and more.

Is Alexis Ren Single?

In August 2022, Alexis revealed that she is in a private relationship with someone whom she referred to as R.

“The more safe and real my relationship with R. felt, the less I wanted to showcase it to the world. I’m hypocritical, of course, because in Hollywood, we all want to know who’s f–king who,” she candidly told Elite Daily at the time. “But I just hope my fans will continue looking up to me and supporting me — which, by the way, thank you — and respect the realness of it. I’m looking for someone who will be a good father and a good life partner beyond my ‘highlight years.'”

How Did Alexis Ren and Her Boyfriend Meet?

She and R. were friends for a while before things turned romantic.

“I just wanted to hang out with him all the time,” Alexis recalled in the same interview. “We were the two people that everyone would sit with and laugh for hour.”

Who Has Alexis Ren Dated?

The model has experienced some high-profile relationships over the years. In 2015, she rose to fame alongside then-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez. They eventually called it quits in 2016.

Amid her stint on Dancing With the Stars, she briefly dated her dance partner Alan Bersten.

“She is a beautiful person, in and out, but that didn’t end up so well,” the professional dancer revealed during an April 2019 episode of Jana Kramer‘s “Whine Down” podcast. “So we’re not dating anymore for anyone asking.”

Alexis moved on with the To All the Boys I’ve Loved before star, whom she was public with from October 2019 until news of their split broke in April 2020.

