Get ready for a brand new episode of America’s Most Musical Family, featuring one of our fave YouTubers David Dobrik! The two-hour finale event airs tonight — and J-14 has an exclusive first look. Make sure to watch it above!

The final four family bands will take center stage for their chance to win a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize in partnership with Capri Sun 100% Juice. Singing in the finals are family bands Mathis Family performing “Speechless” by Dan + Shay, The Melisizwe Brothers performing “Brave” by Sara Bareilles, The Rees Family performing “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles and The Sanchez Family performing “Party In The USA” by Miley Cyrus. Recording artist and show mentor Pete Wentz will surprise the final four, and singer/songwriter Blanco Brown will hit the stage to perform his smash hit “The Git Up.”

America’s Most Musical Family is a one-of-a-kind music competition series that features a wide variety of talented families of two or more relatives who perform together in all genres in front of celebrity judges David, Ciara, Debbie Gibson and show host Nick Lachey. The finale airs tonight at 7:00 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon.

