The rumor mill is churning, but are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber *really* engaged?

In May 2023, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed that Austin “proposed back in April, but [he and Kaia] want to keep it low-key.” However, it seems the engagement speculation has since been debunked.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Engaged?

“Austin Butler [and] Kaia Gerber just bought a house together … do we think this is the next step???” Deux Moi captioned its Instagram video post at the time, alluding to the engagement rumors. However, a source told Page Six there was no proposal and the blind item was untrue.

Kaia and Austin, for their part, never addressed the rumors.

How Long Have Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Been Together?

The duo first started “dating” in December 2021, a source confirmed to Life & Style at the time.

“It’s still really early. So far, it’s going very well,” the insider shared. “She’s taking it slow, she doesn’t want to rush into anything, but she and Austin are really into each other. Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that. They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

They did not go public as a couple until they attended the May 2022 Met Gala together. Since then, the pair has made it a point to keep their romance away from the public eye as much as possible, despite attending a few red carpet events together and showing off a bit of PDA in front of the cameras.

While speaking with GQ in May 2022, the Dune: Part Two actor avoided commenting on his relationship with Kaia.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he told the publication. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Despite staying private, Austin and Kaia have been photographed on various outings holding hands — especially throughout summer 2023. That August, they held hands while keeping it low-key in Los Angeles, wearing matching outfits.

