Skipping out on date night! Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber did not attend the 2023 Met Gala together on Monday, May 1.

The couple’s absence came days after they made a rare red carpet appearance together at the TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 26.

Why Did Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Skip the Met Gala?

It’s unclear why the duo decided to miss out on fashion’s biggest night.

If they walked together, it would have been the second Met Gala that Austin and Kaia posed at as a pair. They made their debut at last year’s event while the former Nickelodeon star was promoting his role in the Elvis movie.

ICYMI, Austin won the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a film for his role as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s 2022 film. Now that’s he’s a big-time Hollywood star, the Disney Channel alum said he’s “trying to learn how to navigate a new lack of privacy,” while speaking with The New York Times in May 2022.

“I was an anxious child and very shy, to the point that, if we were at a restaurant, I would whisper to my mom what I wanted to order, and she would have to order it for me,” he shared during the same interview. “And I am still very shy.”

How Long Have Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Been Together?

Austin and Kaia first stirred up dating rumors after walking out of a yoga class together in December 2021. Since then, they have been spotted holding hands, going on dates and they even made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles in March 2022.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” Austin told GQ in June 2022 when asked about his relationship with Kaia. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Prior to Kaia, Austin dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly 10 years before they called it quits in 2020. In September 2022, two years after their split, the Broadway alum called her relationship with Austin “life-changing.”

“The public only sees so much,” Vanessa told Nylon at the time, referring to her past relationships with Austin and Zac Efron. “I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

What Did Austin Butler Say About His Split From Vanessa Hudgens?

After being asked about his split with the High School Musical alum by GQ, Austin simply replied, “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”

