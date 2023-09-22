An unlikely duo! After Camila Mendes was spotted at Sydney Sweeney‘s 26th birthday party in September 2023, fans are obsessed with the random (yet iconic) friendship. See how the two stars met, details on their relationship and more.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Camila Mendes Friends?

Fans noticed that the two were friendly after Camila attended Sydney’s ’80s themed birthday party on September 14, 2023. Camila posted photos from the night, which also included two of the the Euphoria actress and Riverdale star together, via Instagram, writing, “Your bday was bitchin’ ❤️‍🔥 @sydney_sweeney.”

How Did Sydney Sweeney and Camila Mendes Meet?

It’s unclear when the actresses first met, but the pair both work closely with Armani Beauty. However, a common connection is Camila’s Riverdale costar and bestie, Lili Reinhart.

ICYMI, Lili and Sydney sparked feud speculation after a video of the twosome went viral while they were attending the same fashion event at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2023. In the clip, multiple social media users pointed out how Lili’s face changed on the red carpet when Sydney reached in for a hug.

It didn’t take long for Lili to immediately squash the rumors. “Stop making villains out of women every chance you get,” she tweeted on September 4, and doubled down via her Instagram Story that same day, posting a selfie with Sydney. “We’ll be over here if you need us,” she wrote as the caption.

While it looks like Sydney’s friendships with the Riverdale girlies is pretty new, Lili and Camila’s costar-to-BFFs friendship is something special.

The two have starred on Riverdale together since 2017, until saying goodbye to The CW show after seven seasons in August 2023. Since meeting one another on set, the pair have become inseparable and often gush over one another during interviews.

Camila revealed that she sees Lili and her other Riverdale costar, Madelaine Petsch, like “sisters” during an interview with InStyle in September 2022.”They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen,” she began.

“It’s like family — you don’t choose them. Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience,” she explained. “I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up. We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

