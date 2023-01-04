Trouble in paradise? Riverdale star Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders have stirred up split rumors just months after they went Instagram official in July 2022! Keep reading for details on their rumored split, when they started dating and more.

Are Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Still Together?

Chase, 26, and Charles, 32, made their relationship Instagram official in July 2022 — just four months after they were first romantically linked. The pair connected following the actor’s split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes.

ICYMI, Chase is an actress, director and screenwriter most well known for her role in the TV show Generation and the 2022 horror comedy movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. She directed a Vogue China short film called “Wake,” starring Charles in January 2022 which is probably where the two originally met.

In December 2021, Chase wrote on Instagram, “Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators. Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad–both close to the heart. Stay tooooned.”

However, the two have stirred up split rumors since they have not posted photos of one another on social media in over four months — the last time being in September 2022 after they took a beach vacation together. While the two attended the premiere of The Whale together as recently as November 29, 2022, it’s unclear if the pair are still dating. Plus, Chase nor Charles have announced if they’ve parted ways.

“I think in a sense I’m a little more cognizant about what I say or do now, but as far as what I decide to post on my social media, it’s my choice to show these parts of my life,” Charles told Hunger in March 2019.

Is Chase Sui Wonders Dating Pete Davidson?

Split rumors between Charles and Chase intensified in December 2022 after Chase was spotted hanging out at a basketball game with her Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Pete Davidson. Since then, they have been seen multiple times out and about in New York City together.

While a source close to Pete exclusively told Life & Style that the Harvard grad and Saturday Night Live alum are “just friends,” that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing that the two are more than just that.

Pete was most recently romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski, however, the model and comedian parted ways after just one month of dating in December 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.