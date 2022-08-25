A family affair? Charli D’Amelio is set to compete against mom Heidi D’Amelio on Dancing With the Stars season 31 a source confirms to J-14.

TMZ was first to report the news on Thursday, August 25, with production sources telling the publication that the mother-daughter duo would be competing against each other on the competition reality show, which has since moved from ABC to Disney+. Both Charli and Heidi have dance backgrounds along with their careers as influencers and reality show stars.

Reps for Charli and Heidi did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

How Can You Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31?

This time around, the show will be taking the ballroom from primetime to streaming. The forthcoming season is set to premiere on Monday, September 19.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Kareem Daniel, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman, said in an April 2022 statement.

Who Are the Hosts?

Tyra Banks will continue her hosting gig alongside season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Despite the change in network, the judges will remain the same. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are all set to return.

What Stars Are Competing in Season 31?

No casting announcements have officially been made just yet. However, fans are looking forward to the possibility of the D’Amelio family taking over the dance floor! In fact, the internet stars have even talked about joining DWTS in the past.

“She needs to go on Dancing With the Stars!” Charli said of her mom during a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She was a dancer too.”

Their dad, Marc D’Amelio, even joked at the time that “they should do it, mother and daughter.” Charli chimed in, adding, “I think we could go on together, that would be so cute.”

As fans know, reality TV isn’t new for the D’Amelio family, so they’ll definitely slay the ballroom. Only time will tell if one of the family members brings home a mirrorball trophy!

