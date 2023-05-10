Over already? Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy have reportedly broken up after less than a year together. Keep reading for everything we know about their split, relationship details and more.

Are Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy Still Together?

Liam, 29, and Kate, 24, have yet to comment on their relationship status. However, a source told The Sun that the two had split up in an article posted on May 10, 2023. “Liam and Kate sat down after he returned from L.A. and decided it wasn’t working out,” the insider told the outlet.

“There was no big row or anything – it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways,” they continued. “Kate moved out of Liam’s home and flew back to the US earlier this week.”

Reps for Liam did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Liam seemingly started dating the influencer in October 2022, after it was reported that they dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Since then, the pair have walked several red carpets together but have kept their relationship pretty private otherwise.

Kate is best known for her work as a travel influencer and often shares photos of her trips around the world. Before she moved to London, she graduated from Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina in 2021.

Who Has Liam Payne Dated In the Past?

While the singer shares a son named Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, who was born in March 2017, his most talked about relationship is with ex-fiancée Maya Henry. The former ​boy-bander and model began their relationship in 2019 and got engaged a year later. Their relationship ran hot and cold, and the two broke up in June 2021 until they reconciled shortly thereafter. It wasn’t until April 2022 that they called it quits for good.

The breakup came after Liam was spotted on ex-girlfriend Aliana Mawla‘s Instagram Story in April 2022, and cheating rumors started swirling.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” Maya commented on an Instagram post shared to a fan page. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Aliana’s rep denied cheating rumors, saying she was “very taken back by the accusations” in a May 2022 statement to Life & Style.

