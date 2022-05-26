New couple alert! Former One Direction singer Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Aliana Mawla, sort of went public with their relationship in May 2022 after J-14 confirmed he and ex-fiancée Maya Henry called it quits. To learn more about the pair’s relationship, as well as get details on Aliana’s job, dating history and more, keep reading!

When did Liam Payne and Aliana Mawla start dating?

Basically, some Liam fans were concerned that he cheated on Maya after photos of the “Strip That Down” artist and Maya getting cozy surfaced online. However, a source revealed to J-14 that Liam and Maya ended their two-year engagement sometime in April 2022.

Moreover, Maya made it clear she’s not interested in seeing photos of Liam and Maya packing on the PDA. “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Liam and Maya, who got engaged in August 2020, split for the first time in June 2021.

“I am indeed [single],” the father of one, who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, confirmed during a podcast interview with “The Diary of a CEO” at the time. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

What’s Aliana Mawla’s job?

Boasting more than 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, Aliana is a successful model and influencer. Based on her posts, she works with brands like Fashion Nova, Blush Mark, Pretty Little Thing and more.

Who Else Has Aliana Mawla dated?

From the looks of it, Aliana keeps her dating life very private. Her posts don’t show off any past boyfriends. However, she did post two photos via Instagram Stories with Liam already! In one picture, the pair got cozy and in another, they held hands.

Additionally, the newly minted couple was spotted out and about in London together the day after his split from Maya broke.

Liam and Aliana looked happy as they walked arm in arm around the city, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

We can’t wait to see what’s next from these budding lovebirds!

