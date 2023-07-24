Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy aren’t taking it slow! The One Direction alum and influencer started dating around October 2022, and made their red carpet debut in December of that same year. Keep reading for a timeline of their relationship.

Are Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy Dating?

Liam seemingly started dating the influencer in October 2022, after it was reported that they dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Since then, Liam and Kate have walked several red carpets together but have kept their relationship pretty private otherwise.

Kate is best known for being a travel influencer and often shares photos of her trips around the world. Before she moved to London, she graduated from Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina in 2021.

Who Did Liam Payne Date Before Kate Cassidy?

While the singer became a father when he welcomed ​his son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March 2017, his most talked about relationship is with ex-fiancée Maya Henry. The “Strip That Down” singer and model started dating in 2019 and got engaged in August 2020. However, after the on-and-off couple split in June 2021 they rekindled their romance shortly thereafter. It wasn’t until April 2022 that they called it quits for good.

The breakup came after Liam was spotted on ex-girlfriend Aliana Mawla‘s Instagram Story in April 2022, and cheating rumors started swirling.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” Maya commented on an Instagram post shared to a fan page. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Aliana’s rep denied cheating rumors, saying she was “very taken back by the accusations” in a May 2022 statement to Life & Style.

“Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made,” the rep shared. “She is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Liam and Kate’s relationship timeline.