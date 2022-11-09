They may not be Enola Holmes and Viscount Tewkesbury in real life, but Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge are friends! The acting pair made their onscreen debut in Netflix’s 2020 movie Enola Holmes, and reprised their roles for the sequel two years later.

While talking about his experience working with Millie, the British actor recalled one particular scene. The onscreen duo had to perform a waltz in the second film, and even though the Stranger Things star didn’t attend every dance class, she picked it up rather quickly.

“She couldn’t be there for some of the rehearsals, yet somehow, with, like, two or three rehearsals, she had it down,” Louis told Entertainment Weekly in October 2022, admiring his costar. “I was like, ‘How are you doing this?'”

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge Friends?

According to Louis, they have great “chemistry” both on and off camera.

“We’ve got a really good friendship, so we can sort of dip in and out of that. It was a lot of fun playing with this romantic side,” the budding star told Hollywood Life in November 2022 referring to his and Millie characters’ kissing scene. “There was meant to be a kiss in the first film and it didn’t happen, but I think it turned out better. I feel like we establish that friendship a bit more. It feels like they’re on the same level, they’re equals. He’s got responsibility on his shoulders, and he’s in many ways a man now.”

Did Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge Date?

While they did get close on the set of both Enola Holmes films, the British stars were never more than friends. Following the first movie, some fans speculated that the Netflix actress and The Lost Girls star had been romantically involved, but she was quick to shut down rumors.

“Louis and I worked very hard at bonding and creating a very close bond so that [the relationship] looked as realistic as possible,” Millie told Girlfriend during a September 2020 interview. “And luckily, now he’s just one of my closest friends. But working with him on this bond was definitely a learning experience. And it really showed on screen which I was very grateful.”

How did they create that epic bond? “Spend as much time as possible with the other character — with Millie outside of filming,” Louis shared in a separate interview following the first movie’s release.

