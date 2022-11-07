You might know Louis Partridge from Netflix’s Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 alongside Millie Bobby Brown, where he plays Tewkesbury, a young wealthy viscount who falls in love with Enola (a.k.a. Millie). So, are the onscreen lovers also offscreen ones? Keep reading to uncover Louis’ love life, including his current girlfriend, exes and more.

Who Is Louis Partridge?

Louis starred in a few acting gigs prior to booking Enola Holmes, such as Paddington 2, Amazon Adventure and the TV series Medici. Following his role in Enola, he has starred as Peter Pan in The Lost Girls and played Sid Vicious in mini-series Pistol. The English actor was born on June 3, 2003, making him a Gemini!

Are Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown Dating?

While they might star as the romantic leads in Enola Holmes, Louis and Millie have never dated IRL! However, the pair have remained friendly since starring in the Netflix movies.

“She has a great way of making you feel completely at home, and like you’ve known each other for ages,” Louis told British Vogue in September 2020 of Millie. “I was very, very grateful for that when acting alongside her, and there was this chemistry that had been developed off-screen that we could bring on screen. I loved it.”

For her part, Millie has been dating the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, since 2021 and the two are *super* in love. The couple often post photos of one another on Instagram and have walked the red carpet on numerous occasions.

Who Is Louis Partridge Dating IRL?

Louis, 19, and Don’t Worry Darling actress Sydney Chandler, 26, have seemingly struck up a romance after falling for each other on the set of Pistol, Daily Mail reported in September 2022. The Enola Homes actor even jetted off to Italy to be with Sydney at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

“Everyone was so focused on all the drama with Florence [Pugh], Olivia [Wilde] and Harry [Styles] that I don’t think anyone noticed who Sydney’s date was,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar.”

Back in May 2022, Louis shared a pretty romantic photo of Sydney and himself looking at each other lovingly at the premiere for their FX mini-series, Pistol. He also shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and his rumored girlfriend following the Venice Film Festival.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.