This was not in our 2023 bingo card! Fans are convinced Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are dating after the two stars were spotted hanging out together in London.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Dating?

The GUTS songstress, 20, and Enola Holmes actor, 20, were reportedly spotted out together in London on October 30, 2023. In the photos, which fans shared on X (formerly Twitter), Louis is seen putting his arm around Olivia.

Following the photos, fans immediately started theorizing that the duo were dating one another — and seemed super thrilled about it! Not only have fans started posting their excitement for the rumored couple on social media, but fan edits of the two have literally already arrived on TikTok.

One fan wrote on X, “i really don’t want to speculate but THEY WOULD BE THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER,” while another posted, “louis partridge and olivia rodrigo rumors makin me go insane like theyre perfect idk.”

Olivia and Louis have yet to respond to the romance rumors.

Who Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated?

The former Disney Channel star’s last relationship was with DJ Zack Bia, whom she seemingly started dating around February 2022. “They’ve been dating since the Super Bowl,” a source told People Magazine in June 2022. “They really like each other.” Life & Style broke the news of their split in August 2022.

Before Zack, there was Adam Faze, whom Olivia was romantically linked to in June 2021 after a TikTok went viral that appeared to show the duo cozying up together. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had broken up in February 2022.

However, Olivia’s most talked-about rumored ex-boyfriend is undoubtedly her HSMTMTS costar, Joshua Bassett.

It all started after season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series first premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, which is when the infamous Joshua and Olivia romance rumors first began. At the time, the two never confirmed or denied relationship allegations.

Although details on their relationship remained unclear, fans still theorized that the songstress’ 2021 album SOUR was about her past romance with Joshua — which sparked quite the internet breakdown.

Who Has Louis Partridge Dated?

Louis and actress Sydney Chandler seemingly struck up a romance after crossing paths on the set of their show Pistol, Daily Mail reported in September 2022. The Netflix actor even jetted off to Italy to be with Sydney at the premiere of her film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

“Everyone was so focused on all the drama with Florence [Pugh], Olivia [Wilde] and Harry [Styles] that I don’t think anyone noticed who Sydney’s date was,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar.”

The pair sparked breakup rumors in April 2023, but never confirmed or denied their relationship statuses.

