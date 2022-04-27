Olivia Rodrigo has sparked romance rumors with Zack Bia after the two were spotted together in New York City! The “driver’s license” singer, 19, was seen giggling and smiling post-lunch with Zack, 25, on April 25, 2022, just before her performances on stage at the New York City run of her Sour tour.

This would be the duo’s first public appearance together, but neither Zack nor Olivia has confirmed their relationship as of yet. However, a source told E! News that the two started to click around the time of the Super Bowl in February 2022. “He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him,” the source revealed. “They hit it off and have been casually hanging out.” Reps for Zack and Olivia did not immediately respond to J-14‘s requests for comment.

The Disney alum was dating music producer Adam Faze until their breakup in February 2022. The couple went public with their romance back in June 2021, after attending the Space Jam 2 premiere together.

For his part, Zack dated singer Madison Beer from 2017 to 2019 in an on-again, off-again relationship. He later sparked romance rumors with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Clyne back in December 2021, after they were seen sitting next to one another at a Lakers game.

The DJ denied the rumors in January 2022 after appearing on episode 61 of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. “We are not dating, we hang out all the time,” he said. “I think that as someone like herself who’s extremely busy and who’s going to start traveling for — you know, she’s on set five months of the year and doing this and doing that,” he explained.

“She has such a busy schedule and think I have a pretty busy schedule. It’s one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and we enjoy going to dinner and we enjoy going to games, and doing all these things, but we never officially started dating and probably won’t officially ever stop. It’s more like we’re hanging out and enjoying it and not really thinking too much what it is.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Olivia and Zack’s rumored romance timeline.

