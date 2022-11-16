Louis Partridge, best known for his role as Tewkesbury in Netflix’s Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2, has caused quite the stir over his rumored relationship with actress Sydney Chandler. Louis, 19, and Sydney, 26, have come under fire for their seven-year age gap — but are the two really dating? Keep reading to see details about their relationship.

Are Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler Dating?

Louis and Sydney seemingly struck up a romance after crossing paths on the set of their show Pistol, Daily Mail reported in September 2022. The Enola Holmes actor even jetted off to Italy to be with Sydney at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

“Everyone was so focused on all the drama with Florence [Pugh], Olivia [Wilde] and Harry [Styles] that I don’t think anyone noticed who Sydney’s date was,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar.”

Back in May 2022, Louis shared a pretty romantic photo of Sydney and himself looking at each other lovingly at the premiere of Pistol. He also shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and his rumored girlfriend following the Venice Film Festival.

Louis and Sydney have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors.

Who Is Sydney Chandler?

Sydney is most well-known for her role as Violet in Don’t Worry Darling and her work in FX’s Pistol, where she played Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. The FX mini-series premiered in May 2022 and told the story of the Sex Pistols, the ’70s English rock band. Louis played Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious.

Additionally, viewers might recognize Sydney’s last name due to her famous father — that’s right, her dad is none other than Kyle Chandler! Sydney’s dad has starred In Bloodline, Manchester By the Sea, Early Edition, Godzilla: King of Monsters and The Wolf of Wall Street. However, the actor is best known for playing Eric Taylor in NBC’s series Friday Night Lights which ran from 2006 to 2011.

The Austin, Texas native spoke about her transition into acting despite her father’s career in a June 2022 interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

“My dad’s an actor, and so you never want to do what your parents are doing,” she said of the Friday Night Lights star. “So I stayed very far away from that. And then I wanted to be a vet, and then I think it was my last year of high school when I was failing my math and my science, I was like, ‘Maybe not.’”

Sydney explained that that was when she got into creative writing which indirectly led into acting.

“I went into creative writing and I ended up taking an acting class in Austin here in town when I was studying for my writing. And I wanted to just do a character study on writers, on actors, and see people trying to act, that would be an interesting person to evaluate. And then I ended up just absolutely falling in love with it. My acting coach said, ‘You can stay in the class if you start auditioning,’ and it all just kind of went from there.”

