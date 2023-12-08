Netflix’s highly anticipated series My Demon just dropped in November 2023, and fans are already obsessed with the chemistry between Song Jang and Kim Yoo-jung. So, is it strictly business between the two or is there something more?

Keep reading for details on their relationship, their past romance rumors and more.

Are Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung Dating?

It appears the two aren’t in a relationship IRL, much to fans dismay. The pair have not revealed their relationship statuses publicly, so it’s unclear if they’re even dating anyone right now.

That being said, you can watch Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung’s stellar chemistry in My Demon, with new episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday on Netflix. ICYMI, the show follows a South Korean heiress named Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo-Jung), who meets a demon that loses his powers named Jung Koo Won (Song Kang).

During an interview with Elle Korea in November 2023, Song Kang admitted to some of the challenges he faced in bringing his character to life.

“When I read the script, I thought that the comedic elements were very strong,” he began. “But once we started acting, there were a lot of difficult aspects [to the character], such as the way his tone of voice is overflowing with confidence. Gu Won is a character who truly loves himself a lot.”

Who Have Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung Dated? Relationship Histories

Throughout their time in the spotlight, both Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang have been in the center of relationship rumors.

For Kim Yoo-jung, she’s been linked to various celebrities, such as iKON’s JU-NE and Cha Sun Woo (formerly B1A4‘s Baro). However, the K-drama actress hasn’t confirmed any of said relationships publicly.

After starring in Netflix’s 2021 K-drama Nevertheless, Song Kang was rumored to be dating his costar Han So-hee, because of their overwhelming chemistry. Despite that, the two have maintained that they are only friends, and have otherwise not responded directly to questions about their relationship.

“Every moment is a surprise when you’re working with Han So Hee because she’s Yu Na Bi [her Nevertheless character] incarnate,” Song Kang told Tatler in August 2021. “Han So Hee makes Na Bi’s complicated emotional changes look effortless. It was captivating. I couldn’t imagine anyone else in that role and I’m always grateful for her as we work together.”

