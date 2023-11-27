Song Kang is a K-drama heartthrob, period. The South Korean actor has starred in so many Netflix shows, from Nevertheless and Navillera to Love Alarm. Currently, he plays a charismatic demon alongside Kim Yoo-jung in the 2023 Netflix K-drama titled My Demon.

Keep reading to learn more about the Korean actor, including his age, dating life and more.

Who Is Song Kang?

Song Kang was born in Gyeonggi, South Korea, on April 23, 1994 — making him an Aries! He trained in the Department of Film Art at Konkuk University, and made his official acting debut with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover.

He’s starred in multiple Netflix originals, such as Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Navillera, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home. However, fans will most likely recognize the Korean actor for his role in Netflix’s 2021 series Nevertheless, where he starred alongside Han So-hee. The K-drama was an international hit, thanks to the compelling storyline and chemistry between the two actors.

Is Song Kang Single?

It appears that Song Kang is currently single, as he has not publicly announced he is seeing anyone romantically. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from “shipping” the actor with his costars, including Han So-hee and Kim Yoo-jung.

Who Does Song Kang Play In Netflix’s ‘My Demon’?

Song Kang plays an immortal demon in the Netflix show, who suddenly loses his supernatural powers upon meeting a South Korean heiress named Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo-Jung).

The first episodes of My Demon dropped on November 24, 2023, with two new episodes premiering every week on Fridays and Saturdays. The series will have a total of 16 episodes.

During an interview with Elle Korea in November 2023, Song Kang admitted to some of the challenges he faced in bringing his character to life.

“When I read the script, I thought that the comedic elements were very strong,” he began. “But once we started acting, there were a lot of difficult aspects [to the character], such as the way his tone of voice is overflowing with confidence. Gu Won is a character who truly loves himself a lot.”

When asked what Song Kang would do if offered a deal by the devil, he replied, “I’m someone who finds happiness in the little things, so I don’t think I’d accept any offer. Waking up in the morning and going to the gym, then coming back and reading a book while taking a bath. I find happiness in those kinds of things.”

