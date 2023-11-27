Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon are two of the most sought-after actors in Korean entertainment right now, with the latter making his MCU debut with The Marvels in November 2023, and are set to star in an upcoming Netflix series titled Gyeongseong Creature. Keep reading for everything we know.

When Will Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Be Released?

The series will be divided into two parts, with part one premiering on Netflix on December 22, 2023, and part two dropping on January 5, 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature is set in the spring of 1945, during the Japanese occupation of Gyeongseong, South Korea, which is the former name of Seoul under colonial rule. It follows a wealthy informant named Jang Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon) and missing persons investigator Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) who cross paths with a strange and terrifying creature.

The teaser for Gyeongseong Creature was released on November 22, 2023, watch it here.

Who Is In the Cast of Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’?

Along with Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, Gyeongseong Creature stars are Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon, and Claudia Kim, who has appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

If you’re a K-drama fan, you *definitely* recognize lead actor Park Seo-joon. He has starred in so many fan-favotire K-dramas, including Dream High, Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang, Fight for My Way, Be With You, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Record of Youth, among many others. On top of that, the K-drama actor also starred in the South Korean blockbuster film, Parasite, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019.

As for Han So-hee, she is also no stranger to K-drama fans! She made her acting debut in the K-drama Reunited Worlds in 2017, and has since starred in multiple dramas such as Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, After the Rain and Abyss. However, her breakout role would come in 2020, when she played a main role as a young mistress in South Korea’s smash-hit The World of the Married. The show would go on to become the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Following her widespread success, she started to book main roles in Nevertheless alongside Song Kang, Soundtrack #1 alongside Park Hyung-sik and starred in the Netflix original crime-action drama My Name.

