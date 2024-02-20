Olivia Rodrigo and Millie Bobby Brown are one of the biggest stars in Gen Z right now — the former being one of the biggest pop stars at the moment while the other is nabbing Hollywood roles left and right. So, are the two It-girls friends IRL?

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Millie Bobby Brown Friends?

It’s unclear if the two have met one another — but the two girls do have one common “friend”: Louis Partridge.

ICYMI, Millie stars alongside Louis in Netflix’s Enola Holmes movie franchise — and Olivia is rumored to be dating him!

The Sour singer and Enola Holmes actor were first spotted out together in London on October 30, 2023. In the photos, which fans shared on X (formerly Twitter), Louis is seen putting his arm around Olivia.

Since then, Louis was spotted enjoying Olivia’s Jingle Ball performance in December 2023, along with her best friends, Conan Gray and Madison Hu. He was also in attendance to a Saturday Night Live after party with the HSMTMTS actress in New York City the very next day.

While photos of the couple first surfaced in October, a Life & Style source claimed in December 2023 that the two were “quietly dating for a few months” prior. After connecting through mutual friends, Olivia and Louis began “texting and talking on the phone before realizing they’ve got something here,” the source explained.

As for Millie and Louis, the two are super close friends IRL — so maybe a meeting between the Grammy-winning singer and Stranger Things star isn’t so far away.

“Louis and I worked very hard at bonding and creating a very close bond so that [the relationship] looked as realistic as possible,” Millie told Girlfriend during a September 2020 interview. “And luckily, now he’s just one of my closest friends. But working with him on this bond was definitely a learning experience. And it really showed on screen which I was very grateful.”

And how did they create that epic bond? “Spend as much time as possible with the other character — with Millie outside of filming,” Louis shared in a separate interview following the first movie’s release in 2020.

On top of their connection with Louis, Olivia and Millie share something else: zodiac signs! Both “spicy” Pisces, the girls were born exactly one day apart.

