One thing every Swiftie wants to know is: what happened between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss? The two celebrities were the epitome of best friends for years — you couldn’t spot one of them without the other! However, things have since quieted down between the two, which has fans begging to know what happened between them.

Keep reading for details on Taylor and Karlie’s friendship, why fans think the two had a falling out and where they stand now.

When Did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Meet?

Kaylor first began after Taylor shouted out the supermodel during a 2012 Vogue cover interview. After spotting a photo of the model, Taylor exclaimed, “I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!”

Karlie read the piece at the time and tweeted, “Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)”

We’re assuming the cookie baking went well, because the two were first spotted together publicly that next year. And from then on, Kaylor was born, and they were spotted pretty much everywhere together from the years 2014 to 2016.

Why Do Fans Think Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Ended Their Friendship?

ICYMI, rumors began swirling that Taylor and Karlie had a falling out after the former Project Runway judge’s name appeared to not make the cut on the T-shirt Taylor wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video from August 2017. The outfit featured the names of other members from Taylor’s “girl squad.”

After months of speculation over Karlie and Taylor’s friendship — including the model’s lack of public support for that particular song — fans stared to speculate that something was up.

On top of that, Karlie posted an Instagram of a video of her playing basketball for Love Magazine with the caption, “Swish swish. Love Advent ’17 thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand @philpoynter.” Fans were quick to notice that Karlie made an apparent reference to Katy Perry‘s rumored Swift diss track, “Swish, Swish.” Soon after, the model changed the caption to read, “Nothing but net. Love.”

But when Karlie, was asked about the supposed drama with the singer, she told the New York Times in March 2018, “Don’t believe everything you read.” They also put an end to the longtime speculation in August 2018 when they reunited at the Nashville show on Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift. #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” Karlie captioned the pic.

Where Do Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Stand Now?

Most recently, Karlie made headlines after being spotted attending Taylor’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles on August 9, 2023. Unlike most of the other celebrity guests, Karlie was not in the VIP tent but seated in the general population stands. She also did not immediately post about the show on social media.

