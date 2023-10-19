Bae Suzy is coined South Korea’s “first love,” and for good reason! The K-pop star-turned-actress launched her career as a member of K-pop girl group Miss A in 2010, and has since become a household name.

Who Is Bae Suzy?

Possibly one of the biggest stars in South Korea, Suzy began her career at JYP Entertainment, training to become a K-pop star until debuting with Miss A in 2010. The group quickly rose to stardom with hits including “Bad Girl Good Girl” and “Hush.” Sadly, the girl group disbanded in 2017 after seven years together. In early 2017, Suzy made her debut as a solo artist with the album titled Yes? No?

In 2019, Suzy left JYP Entertainment following the expiration of her contract. Soon after, she signed a contract with acting agency Management SOOP.

Fun fact: Suzy is a Libra, and was born in South Korea on October 10, 1994.

What Has Bae Suzy Starred In?

A better question is what Suzy hasn’t starred in! No, seriously, she has acting credits in nearly every fan-favorite K-drama there is. Just some of those shows include Start-Up, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Uncontrollably Fond, My Love From the Star and so many more.

She first ventured into acting in 2011, making her K-drama debut in the music teen drama Dream High.

“During my teens and 20s, I worked non-stop,” she told KoreaJoongangDaily in 2022. “I learned that I needed to slow down sometimes and make time for myself. In my 30s, I want to keep working but with a more relaxed mindset.”

“I may have unintentionally begun acting, but it has always been something of an unexpected gift for me. I cherish it very much and plan to continue going down this path. There is more in me that I haven’t been able to show yet. I hope to divulge it all, one by one, in the days to come.”

Who Is Bae Suzy Dating?

It’s unclear if Suzy is dating anyone, as she’s extremely private when it comes to her love life. However, she was rumored to have dated fellow K-drama legend, Lee Min Ho, for around three years. She’s also been romantically linked to actors Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Dong Wook.

