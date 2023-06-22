Did you know that it’s pretty common for K-pop groups to break up around the seven-year mark? Keep reading to find out why that is, which groups have survived the “contract curse” and more!

Why Do So Many K-Pop Groups Break Up After 7 Years?

All K-pop artists are permitted to sign contracts when they first sign with their respective music companies. Those contracts usually last seven years, which is the standard determined by the Fair Trade Commission. So, it’s very common for groups to either disband around seven years of activity, or for members to leave the group around that time.

Some groups who have sadly *not* survived the seven-year curse include 2NE1, 4-Minute, SISTAR and Miss A. While other bands like EXO and Girls Generation are still active after seven years, they have been victim to members leaving their groups, which is also pretty normal for K-pop.

BTS has definitely broken the “seven-year curse,” also having had zero members leave the group, and celebrating their 10-year anniversary in June 2023. However, that doesn’t mean the group hasn’t had its ups and downs!

Fans of BTS were shocked everywhere at the 2018 MAMA Awards, when BTS member Jin revealed that they had considered disbanding in 2018.

“We had a hard time mentally during the beginning of this year. While talking with each other, we even thought about disbanding,” he began. “But we regather our hearts, and I’m glad that we were able to produce such a great result…I’m thankful towards my members who decided to continue… I want to thank my members who always love me and to say thank you to ARMY for always loving us. Thank you.”

The K-pop sensations spoke about why the group went through such a hard time in 2018 during their 2020 docu-series Break the Silence.

“I think it’s because things got really hard at the start of the year,” Suga explained. “There were a lot of things to think about at the time, and there was a lot of doubt about this work. That was on all our minds that year since this job constantly demands that you be on a roller coaster ride. It turned out to be a year where we could reflect on ourselves. That’s what I think.”

