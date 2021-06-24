Showing off her singing voice! Bailee Madison is putting her stunning vocals on full display in her new movie A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, and J-14 has an exclusive first look.

In the flick, Bailee stars as Finley Tremaine, a farm girl with big dreams. “When a Hollywood film crew arrives in her sleepy town, she is determined to land a role in the production and capture the attention of handsome lead actor Jackson Stone (played by Michael Evans Behling). Unfortunately, a botched audition forces her to change course,” the movie’s official summary reads. In order to get a role in the production, Finley disguises herself as a cowboy named Huck and hides her true identity from everyone, including her evil stepmother (played by April Telek) and stepsiblings (played by Lillian Doucet-Roche and Richard Harmon).

In our exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, Bailee gushes over Finley’s audition song “Something in the Water.” The actress explains how the track marks a connection between Finley and Jackson. “I always joke, that’s the closest, kind of, ‘Bailee song,’ if I were to pick a song,” she says, noting that after the audition, her character is humming the song the second time she comes “face-to-face” with Jackson. “I think it was cool that we were able to tie in first time they saw each other and the next time they see each other, there’s that little nod with the music as well.”

Be sure to watch the full video above and check out A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, available on Digital starting Tuesday, June 29, on DVD July 13th, and on HBO Max later this year.

