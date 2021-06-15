It’s finally happening! Gaston and LeFou are getting their own Beauty and the Beast spinoff series on Disney+.

News that the dynamic duo would be getting their own prequel show first broke in March 2020. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Luke Evans and Josh Gad were set to reprise their roles from the 2017 live-action flick. More than a year after the original announcement, the streaming service has confirmed that the limited musical series would be headed to Disney+.

“An eight-episode prequel to the 2017 live-action film, Beauty and the Beast will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad, reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou (Louie), and introduce Briana Middleton as Louie’s stepsister, Tilly,” a press release read. Josh, who fans may recognize from his role as Frozen‘s Olaf, is also set to executive produce the series. Since it’s a musical show, there will be tons of original songs to go along with the sure-to-be hilarious adventures of Gaston and LeFou.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers … and provoke a whole new set of questions,” the Disney Branded Television President and CCO, Gary Marsh, said in a statement.

While the actors haven’t said much about the upcoming series just yet, Luke did take to Instagram and shared the news with followers.

“This fills me with such excitement!!!!” he captioned an announcement post. “To be bringing these characters back to life is gonna be such a trip!!! A huge Welcome to the wonderful Briana Middleton into our ever-growing Disney family.”

In June 2020, Luke also chatted with Collider about how the series was originally brought to life.

“We were talking about what we could do and wanting to find another project. We’ve been searching, for the last several years, projects and scripts and ideas and concepts. In the back of our minds, we definitely had thoughts about revisiting Gaston and LeFou in a different story, obviously,” he explained at the time. “There are a lot of questions about, where we will start? What we will tell? Who are these people? When you visit them, where will they be? So, it’s going to be a really fun experience. Me and Josh are literally vibrating with excitement to shoot it.”

From the release date to the cast and what else fans can expect to see, scroll through our gallery for all the details on Gaston and LeFou’s Beauty and the Beast spinoff series.

