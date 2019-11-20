These two are totally on the same page! Bella Thorne just totally agreed with all Lili Reinhart‘s thoughts about photo editing apps on social media.

On Monday, November 18, the 22-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of an article, titled “Lili Reinhart Speaks Out Against Body Editing Phone Apps,” that broke down the Riverdale star’s thoughts not only on photoshopping apps, but as social media and society too. Can someone say girl power?!

“I have been saying this for a while!!!” she captioned the post. “It’s not good for us!”

Bella’s support came just after Lili got real about her thoughts on social media and slammed photoshopping apps in a series of Instagram Stories, on Sunday, November 17. It all started when the 23-year-old was looking for an app to resize her photos and stumbled across an app called BodyTune — a photo editing app that allows users to alter their body shape and size.

“This is why people develop eating disorders. This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies,” she wrote about the app. “I implore you: do not use these kinds of apps. If you photoshop your body, you are adding to this problem. This is how unrealistic standards of human bodies have been created — to the point where people alter their bodies surgically to achieve unattainable results.”

The actress even went on to say that as a society, we should be better than just wanting to look “skinnier” on Instagram.

“Our bodies should not conform to ‘one size fits all. My heart goes out to those people who feel like their bodies aren’t good enough. But please don’t encourage this behavior,” she told followers. “Once you alleviate yourself from the pressure to conform to FAKE/UNREAL standards…the world is a lot brighter,” she said. “I promise you.”

