Brothers on screen and off! Better Nate Than Ever star Rueby Wood gushed over working alongside Joshua Bassett in the Disney+ film, noting the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star gave him “great” advice on set.

“If you walk on to set every day, no matter how you feel when you woke up — if you walk on to set in the morning with good energy and being just like a bubbly … it will just make the entire experience better,” the young actor exclusively told J-14. “I don’t think I could have gotten a better piece of advice because it was really amazing.”

Better Nate Than Ever is a Disney+ film based on the book written by Tim Federle, who is also the creator behind High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the upcoming film’s director. The movie is set to follow a young actor who wants to make it on Broadway while balancing the stress of seventh grade.

Ahead of the Friday, April 1 premiere, J-14 has an exclusive clip from the film. In the clip, Nate and his BFF Libby (Aria Brooks) figure out how to fulfill their plan of a “road trip to New York” for the Lilo and Stitch open audition. While Nate dreams that he’ll drive up to the audition in a cab, his brother, Anthony, shuts down that idea real quick!

Anthony is played by Joshua, who recently spoke to the The Hollywood Reporter about his role in the film as Nate’s protective older brother. “As soon as I read the script, I was like, ‘I need to be part of that,’” he said.

Along with his love of the script, the “Lie Lie Lie” singer also spoke praises of the director. “Tim Federle has been instrumental in empowering me to be who I am, truly,” said the young singer-actor. “Meeting him three years ago through High School Musical and seeing who he is and being so inspired by him, he’s changed my life in so many ways. He’s so fearless, and it’s allowed me to be fearless because of that.”

Rueby also told J-14 that through Joshua and Tim, he was able to meet one of his favorite HSMTMTS stars Dara Renee.

“I was like, ‘She’s right there,’” he recalled. “And she walked over to me and gave me a hug. I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

Better Nate Than Ever premieres via Disney+ on Friday, April 1.

