According to a statement posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, Bhad Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — has entered a treatment facility to “receive professional support.” According to reports, the 17-year-old is receiving treatment for “childhood trauma, but also substance abuse in the form of prescription pills.”

“Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues,” the rapper’s social media statement read. “For past few weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support. She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever. Please respect her and her family’s privacy at this time.”

As fans know, back in January, Danielle took a brief social media break because of her mental health. In a since-deleted social media post, she wrote, “Due to my mental health I will be taking a small break from this app,” before sharing some of the insults she received in the past.

In February, she returned to social media and got into a major feud with former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson. At the time, the Gucci Flip Flops” musician came under fire for threatening to “kill” the actress during an Instagram Live. Danielle also accused Skai of “talking s**t” about her on her private Instagram account, blocking her on social media and flirting with her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy. On February 27, the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles granted the Jessie star a temporary restraining order against Danielle.

Then, in March, Danielle slammed former BFF Billie Eilish during an Instagram Live, for ignoring her messages. A month later, in April, she was accused of cultural appropriation after she posted a video to Instagram with some really dark makeup on. But during Instagram Live at the time, the social media star denied that she was trying to look like a different race, before claiming that rapper Lil’ Kim wears light foundation but doesn’t receive any backlash for it.

At the time, Lil’ Kim seemingly responded in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories posts.

“That Lil’ Kim hate different! How tf I become a target in the middle of a pandemic,” she wrote at the time, according to screenshots. “Now that’s power. There’s more important things going on in the world right now but you better believe when this is all over ima put a date and address on it and seal it with a kiss. Stay safe and stay home and don’t forget to disinfect! There’s a lot of rodents running around with COVID-19.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.