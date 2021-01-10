The D’Ambrosio Twins are looking forward to 2021! Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio caught up with J-14 just after the new year started and spilled some major tea on their huge goals for this upcoming year. From graduating high school to directing and even writing a book, these girls have a lot planned for the future.

Currently, the 15-year-old actresses star as Frankie and Regan, respectively, on the series The Bay, but the girls have a few big movies on the horizon. Of course, they shared all the details about what fans can expect to see exclusively with J-14. But that not all! They also got real about working with each other all the time and how they’ve been staying positive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

J-14: Tell us about your goals for 2021.

Bianca: A major goal I have for 2021 is to graduate high school almost 2 years early. I [also] hope to cowrite, produce and film a short film.

Chiara: Some goals that I have for 2021 are to finish high school with a 4.0 GPA, learn a new skill, write a film or book and continue to more involved with the [film] production process.

J-14: What’s one thing you’d both like to accomplish this year that you haven’t before?

Bianca: One thing I haven’t done and want to is direct a short film.

Chiara: I would love write, or start an outline, for a book idea that I have. Hopefully, I will find the right time to sit down and focus on getting my story onto the page.

J-14: What was it like incorporating current events into your show The Bay?

Bianca: It made the show feel extremely real … When we got our scripts, to be honest, I didn’t know how people would react, but the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Chiara: Incorporating real life events into The Bay was surreal! There are so many necessary and important topics that were brought to light this season, and I hope that all of the viewers were able to feel apart of Bay City.

J-14: What can fans expect to see as the show continues? Can you tease any upcoming storylines?

Bianca: Season 6 just finished airing and it ended with a HUGE cliffhanger. I don’t know much about what will unravel after that shocking finale! I’m anxiously waiting with the fans.

Chiara: Fans can expect to see how the major events [from] the season 6 finale pan out in the next season. I don’t want to give too much away for those who have not seen it yet, but stay tuned to see which characters come back.

J-14: Can you tell us about the movies you have coming out in 2021?

Bianca: Last year I had the opportunity to work on a comedy with Justin Long and Judy Greer called Lady of the Manor. It was so fun and I loved working with the cast and crew. The movie is set to premiere later this year. We also worked on a psychological thriller called Fear of Rain with Harry Connick Jr., Katherine Heigl and Madison Iseman.

Chiara: We have Slapface, a horror film we filmed in New York last year with Mike Manning, August Maturo and Mirabelle Lee. This film will have viewers on the edge of their seat the entire time and leave them wanting more. I am so excited for everyone to watch this upcoming summer.

J-14: What was it like shooting a thriller?

Bianca: It was extremely intense and fun at the same time! I was nervous to do my own stunts, but the stunt coordinator was amazing.

Chiara: Shooting a thriller was definitely a new experience for me. I never realized how choreographed certain stunts and actions were in a thriller movie. It was so fun learning how to perform my own stunts and make them seem believable.

J-14: What’s it like working alongside your sister all the time?

Bianca: I love working with my sister! We never argue on set and always try to help each other. It’s really amazing to have someone going through the same experience as you.

Chiara: It is amazing that I get to work with my sister on projects. We always have a blast on set, and it’s helpful to have someone there that can help me rehearse my lines and get into character.

J-14: Do you have any tips for fans about keeping their spirits up in the new year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

Bianca: I have been spending a lot more time watching movies and playing board games with my parents. Although this time has been extremely stressful, I’m so grateful that they are always there for me. To anyone who is out there struggling to keep their spirits up during this time, I know it’s hard but by us all working together to slow the spread, it brings us one day closer to seeing our loved ones again.

Chiara: We are staying positive during this difficult time by learning new skills and focusing on things that are important to us. Also, our family has bought games to keep us occupied and calm these past 10 months. One tip I can give to our supporters out there is to stay smart and safe, and to remember that we are all in this fight together. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands and stay protected while outside.

J-14: What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Bianca: My New Year’s resolution is to stop procrastinating! I am a huge procrastinator and plan to squash that part of myself by realizing that finishing what I need to do now, will make things easier in the future.

Chiara: My New Year’s resolution is to read 60 books this year. I stay organized and positive by planning out my days on a schedule and setting a little self-care to-do list that I must complete every day. This helps me stay calm, and take some time for myself.

