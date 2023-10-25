G-Dragon is known as the “king of K-pop,” but he hasn’t sat on his throne in awhile! The South Korean rapper is a member of one of the most legendary K-pop groups of all time, BIGBANG — however, the band has run into multiple controversies over time.

Who Is G-Dragon?

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong (“Kwon” means “dragon” in Korean), was born on August 18, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea.

He had a long way to debut, as he was original in a musical group at age six called Little Roo’Ra, which unfortunately disbanded shortly after its creation. From there, he was scouted for SM Entertainment, where he trained for five years (from ages 8 to 13). He left SM and signed a contract with YG Entertainment with the hopes of becoming a rapper.

His first year at the record label, G-Dragon was put to work cleaning the studio for the other artists in the record label and fetching water bottles during dance practice. Eventually, he debuted with BIGBANG in 2006, along with four other members. The band quickly garnered success with songs like “Haru Haru,” “Lies” and “Last Farewell,” which were all written and produced by G-Dragon.

In 2010, G-Dragon made his official solo debut and also formed a collaboration with fellow BIGBANG member (and childhood best friend) T.O.P, titled GD & TOP. In 2013, he embarked on his first worldwide tour as a solo artist, making him the first Korean soloist to tour Japanese dome arenas.

The K-pop star is often recognized for his influence on youth culture and fashion trends in South Korea — even coining the term “the G-Dragon effect.” In 2016, he was named by Forbes as the most influential person under 30 in Asia’s entertainment and sports.

Who Has G-Dragon Dated?

In February 2021, G-Dragon and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim were reported to be dating for a year. One year later, he unfollowed Jennie on Instagram in May 2022, which prompted breakup rumors. It’s unclear what happened between the two.

What Happened to G-Dragon?

In October 2023, South Korean news outlet News1 reported that G-Dragon had been booked without detention by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency concerning illegal drug use that violate the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc

“Because it’s a case that’s currently under investigation, we cannot reveal concrete details,” the police shared in a statement at the time.

Later that evening, when asked to comment on the matter, YG Entertainment told Xportsnews, “[G-Dragon] is currently not an artist under our agency, so it is difficult for us to make an official response.”

YG Entertainment previously revealed back in June that their exclusive contract with G-Dragon had expired.

This isn’t the first time the K-pop star has been in trouble with the law. In 2011, he was previously questioned for marijuana use in 2011 by the Korean prosecution but his indictment was suspended at the time.

