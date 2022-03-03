The music industry’s most successful ladies were honored at Billboard’s Women in Music event on Wednesday, March 2! Before the event, stars like Olivia Rodrigo turned heads while walking the red carpet.

Following a successful year, the “Drivers License” songstress was awarded the Woman of the Year honor.

“Oh, my gosh, it’s incredible,” she told Entertainment Tonight about taking home the award. “I mean, writing songs is just my favorite thing in the whole world, and so to be recognized in this way, is absolutely surreal, and I’m just so grateful to everyone who has supported me this year.”

Her Women of the Year award win came months after Olivia released her debut album, SOUR, and announced her first-ever solo tour.

“Now, I feel like I’m living my dream and that’s so incredible,” the “Good 4 U” musician told Vogue Singapore in September 2021. “Who’s to say what my dream in five years will be? It’s always changing. I have so many things that I want to do in this life, and I’m only 18. Writing songs is a small fraction of what I want to do.”

Olivia starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark before nabbing her role as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. While filming the first season, she honed in on her songwriting skills to craft some songs for the series. From there, Olivia made the decision to release her own music. Now, she’s a household name.

During Tuesday’s event, Olivia took the stage to perform her single, “Deja Vu” and gave a powerful speech to her peers in the music world while accepting her award.

“It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I’ve found so much strength from the female songwriters who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me,” the HSMTMTS star said during her speech, per Billboard. “I wanna say to all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day, in their journals, on their bedroom floors — I am constantly moved by your vulnerability and your creativity and bravery.”

The singer-songwriter concluded her message with a “promise” to young musicians. “Everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you,” Olivia said.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the star-studded arrivals from Billboard’s Women in Music event.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.