Wannabe vampires! So many celebs have shared their love for the Twilight saga over the years, and some are still supporting the famed book and film series.

Olivia Rodrigo, for one, can’t stop publicly supporting the film franchise. Before her first-ever live performance in September 2021, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress shared a photo of her onstage accessories — one of which included a Breaking Dawn charm bracelet that Olivia was wearing for “good luck.”

The “Traitor” songstress has even shown off the rest of her Twilight merch in other past Instagram posts. For example, in June 2021, Olivia was carrying a purse dedicated to the love between Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). She also showed off her love for the Stephanie Meyer book series with a T-shirt adorned with Edward’s face.

“I think the Twilight movies are awesome!!!!” the text on the shirt read, according to Olivia’s August 2021 Instagram post. “If you don’t think that makes me sexy and cool, don’t freaking talk to me!!! I am not even kidding.”

It’s no surprise that the “Drivers License” musician would be sporting an Edward Cullen shirt, considering she has a major connection to the character. While chatting with Vogue in December 2021, Olivia dubbed the fictional vampire as her “first-ever crush.”

The first Twilight movie premiered in 2008 and brought Bella and Edward’s love story to the big screen. Over the next few years, fans of the book series were on the edge of their seats as the rest of the novels were also turned into films. Kristen and Robert starred as the characters until the final film — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 — premiered in November 2012. Now, the film franchise is experiencing a second wave thanks to streaming services.

“I saw that it’s on Netflix, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s on Netflix,’ like, it was on there while I was looking through,” Kristen told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022 about Twilight‘s ongoing popularity. “Dude, it’s weird because it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me and my time in this film. I don’t know, like, on one hand you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m old, my God, I did this five minutes ago, now it’s like 10-year anniversary.’ I’m like, wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already.”

