The “bad guy” singer looked gorgeous in a casual tracksuit complete with a “Barbie” stitching. She is nominated for six awards at the award show, making her one of the most-nominated artists from the night. Five of those nods are for her single “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video.

The “What Was I Made For” singer, who just won a 2024 Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier in the year, will also be performing at the Grammys.

Billie released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019 — which later received five Grammy wins. Two years later, she released her Happier Than Ever record in July 2021 — adding two more Grammys to her stack.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Billie revealed that the week after the 2020 Grammys was the most vulnerable moment of her career.

“Why?” Billie asked. “Well, because I had just lived through an unbelievable experience, and I was filled with joy and excitement, and shock and disbelief. And getting compliments left and right.”

“And at the same time, the entire internet was telling me I didn’t deserve it,” she said. “So it was a weird week, it was very… It was weird, but who got the Grammys? Me.”

Billie has never been shy about her relationship with the internet and social media. During that same interview, when she was asked what she hates about the internet, she gave a candid response.

“Ooh girl, I hate a lot of things with the internet,”she said. “I love the internet too, but God, what do I hate the most? I think the… I just think everybody believing everything they see, just because it’s written down somewhere. It could be the biggest lie ever, and it’s like, you just believe it if it’s on the internet, it’s weird.”

