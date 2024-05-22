Billie Eilish is giving an update on her relationship status — and it looks like she has no interest in dating anytime soon or maybe ever!

The singer, who just dropped her album Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17, 2024, opened up about her dating life, including her past romance with Jesse Rutherford.

Fans have been speculating that the 22-year-old subtly shouted out her prior relationship to The Neighbourhood frontman in her third studio album, which has listeners wondering if the former flames left off on good terms or not.

According to Billie, Jesse is “one of [her] favorite people in the world,” People reported based on an unpublished interview from Rolling Stones in May 2024.

That’s not all the “Lunch” songstress got candid about. Billie further confirmed that she’s not only single, but also isn’t interested in dating.

“I plan on never dating again,” Billie jokingly expressed. “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

Her recent comments come just a year after her breakup from the “Sweater Weather” singer.

Billie and Jesse took their friendship to the next level some time in October 2022, after the two were spotted numerous times packing on PDA in California.

It wasn’t until Halloween of that same year when she made their relationship Instagram official.

However, their relationship at some point turned sour by May 2023. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” People reported at the time. “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

While the cause of their split is unknown to the public, it seems the two left off on good terms.

Following their separation, Billie revealed that Jesse and her are “very good friends only,” calling him her “forever homie” in an Instagram Q&A in August 2023.

