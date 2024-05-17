Billie Eilish just released her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, and fans are already trying to decode who she’s written her songs about.

In particular, her track “Lunch” has caused a conversation within her fandom, where listeners can’t decide if it’s about Odessa A’zion, Clairo or someone else entirely!

Get your detective hats on, because we’re breaking down the theories.

Is Billie Eilish’s Song ‘Lunch’ About Odessa A’zion?

In the second listed song on the album, Billie professes she can “eat that girl for lunch,” and fans seem to think she’s talking about Odessa.

Back in November 2023, the singer reportedly had posted a now-deleted video of her and the actress making out — which first fueled dating rumors. The duo have been spotted on numerous occasions packing on PDA, including at Coachella.

However, Billie nor Odessa have responded to the romance speculation.

Is Billie Eilish’s Song ‘Lunch’ About Clairo?

This fan theory first started when Billie teased the track at the popular festival in April 2024. A snippet of the song went viral on TikTok with one of the lyrics seemingly saying:

“Call me when you’re there / Said, ‘I brought you something rare’ / And I left it under Claire / So now she’s coming up the stairs / So I’m pulling up a chair / And I’m putting up my hair.”

Listeners are a bit divided on this one. The indie singer Clairo is a known friend of Billie, whose real name just so happens to be Claire. Which has fans wondering if this is a subtle nod to a secret romance?

However, other listeners don’t think it goes that deep. One TikTok user posed the theory that Claire could be a fake name Billie uses when checking into hotels.

Another writer suggested that the same could be entirely made up — which makes it a bit more tricky to figure out who the song is about.

What is Billie Eilish’s Song ‘Lunch’ About?

The 22-year-old has gotten candid about her sexuality ahead of the release of her album. While speaking with Rolling Stone, Billie elaborated on what the track “Lunch” is about, specifically exploring her identity.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” the singer said, adding, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

