“I remember when I was little, I look through my mother’s wardrobe, and search for whatever vintage Chanel I could find,” Jennie told Elle Magazine in January 2019.

ICYMI, Jennie attended her very first Met Gala in 2023 while wearing a full vintage Chanel fit. The theme of the gala was inspired by the late German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who was best known as the creative director of Chanel, a position he held from 1983 until his death in February 2019.

“I’m wearing Chanel from the ’90s runway. I’m so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look, the one that Karl did. I’m just so happy!” Jennie told Emma Chamberlain for Vogue on the red carpet.

As Jennie has been an ambassador for Chanel for years, she formed a close bond to Karl prior to his passing. On top of that, Jennie was also the last house ambassador for Chanel chosen by Karl prior to his death.

Following Karl’s passing, Jennie posted a photo of the fashion legend along a heartwarming message. “Thank you for sharing your intelligence and generosity with the world, truly a legend. We will remember and appreciate your existence forever.”

Jennie has participated in multiple Vogue covers, fashion industry events and shows during her partnership with Chanel over the years. During an interview with Vogue Korea in 2020, Jennie picked the 2019 Fall/Winter Chanel Show as a very memorable experience for her.

“Being able to witness Karl Lagerfeld’s last collection was probably an honor for all the people present,” she explained.

The K-pop star also revealed that she was originally intimidated to work with such a big brand like Chanel at first, however, now all she feels is pride. "When creating a new visual with a brand I like, I feel a different type of accomplishment and pride than when working on music."

