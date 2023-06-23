Just one of the girlies! BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim just dropped a single with The Idol costars Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. ‘The Weeknd’ and Lily-Rose Depp on June 23, 2023. Keep reading for details on the track, all things The Idol and more.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘One Of The Girls’ Single: Details

“One of the Girls” is Jennie’s first non-BLACKPINK song since her 2019 solo debut: “SOLO.”

The track is from HBO series The Idol, with “One of the Girls” being the second song from the show that Lily-Rose has released. She previously dropped “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak.”

Some of the lyrics are as controversial as the content of the show, which has come under fire (even before the show’s premiere) for being too sexual and explicit.

What Is ‘The Idol’ About?

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner named Tedros (Abel), the leader of a secret cult.

Jennie plays a character named Dyanne, a backup dancer for Lily-Rose’s character.

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the K-pop idol said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap in July 2022. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Others to star in the drama series are pop singer Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Debby Ryan, Nico Hiraga, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Jennie explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that what originally drew her to the project was the fact that it was about the music industry, and that she thought she “could bring something to the role.”

The South Korean native added, “I trusted Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry.”

Since Jennie is part of the biggest girl group in the world (BLACKPINK in your area!) and underwent extensive training to become a K-pop star, she said she saw the role of Dyanne as “an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

