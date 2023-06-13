The cast of The Idol is so attractive it’s almost rude. From Lily-Rose Depp to BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim, fans are dying to know more about the stunning actors in the HBO series, including details on their love lives! Keep reading to see who the cast of The Idol are dating IRL.

ICYMI, Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn in The Idol, a female pop singer who starts up a romance with L.A. club owner, Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye). Co-created by Abel, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, the show premiered in June 2023.

The drama series also stars pop singer Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Lily-Rose’s most notable relationship was her nearly two-year romance with Timothée Chalamet, which spanned from 2018 to 2020. The pair originally met on the set of Netflix film The King, where they played love interests.

During their relationship, photos of the two stars kissing on a yacht went viral, which the Dune actor spoke about during an interview with GQ in November 2020.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,'” Timothée explained. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

It’s believed the former flames broke up in early 2020, however, it’s unclear what went down between them.

Lily is currently dating rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 after they were spotted kissing outside of an airport.

As for Jennie, who plays Dyanne in The Idol, the K-pop star is rumored to be dating BTS’ V.

Romance speculation first sparked in May 2022, when photos of the two driving through Jeju Island, South Korea, started to circulate throughout social media. Jennie’s music company, YG Entertainment, released a statement following the release of the pics: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

Fast forward to May 2023, V and Jennie were ​seemingly spotted holding hands while walking through Paris, according to a TikTok video that surfaced online. The two idols have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors.

Scroll through the gallery below to see who the cast of The Idol is dating IRL.

