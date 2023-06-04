Lily-Rose Depp is off the market! The Idol actress has a pretty impressive dating history including big Hollywood names like Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, but who is she dating now? Keep reading to see!

Who Is Lily-Rose Depp Dating?

The French-American actress is reportedly dating rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 after they were spotted kissing outside of an airport.

The daughter of Hollywood legend Johnny Depp and French singer-model Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose spoke about how she was taught the importance of privacy at a young age during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021.

“The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she told host Drew Barrymore. “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was — I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

Who Has Lily-Rose Depp Dated?

Lily-Rose’s most notable relationship was her nearly two-year romance with Timothée, which spanned from 2018 to 2020. The pair met on the set of Netflix film The King, where they played love interests.

During their time together, photos of the pair passionately kissing on a yacht went viral, which the Little Women actor spoke about during an interview with GQ in November 2020.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,'” Timothée explained. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

It’s believed the former couple split sometime in 2020, however, it’s unclear went down between the two.

Along with Timothée, Lily-Rose has also been romantically linked to model Ash Stymes and French rapper Yassine Stein. The French model also had a brief fling with Austin Butler, after the two actors were spotted kissing in the summer of 2021.

