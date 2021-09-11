We just got a letter, and it’s from Nickelodeon! Blue’s Clues celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 8, 2021, and the kids’ network announced tons of fun celebrations — one of which is a new Blue’s Clues & You! original movie.

The show, which premiered on September 8, 1996, introduced preschoolers to Blue, Magenta, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox, Sidetable Drawer, the Handy Dandy Notebook and more. Not to mention, each episode for the first four seasons was hosted by Steve Burns, who left for college in 2002. He was replaced by Donovan Patton (known as Joe to viewers) for the fifth and sixth seasons.

As part of the 25th anniversary, Steve made his return to the Blue’s Clues world and shared an emotional message with fans about leaving for college all those years ago.

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” he said in a video shared across Nick Jr.’s social media accounts. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

The former host went on to explain that he really “went to college,” noting it was “challenging” and “great” at the same time. Steve also acknowledged that he “never forgot” the viewers and praised them for how far they’ve come since he left the show.

“And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right?” he said. “I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool.”

After both Steve and Joe had their stint as Blue’s Clues hosts, the show was rebooted as Blue’s Clues & You in 2019 with host Josh Dela Cruz.

Josh, along with Blue and the gang, will be the stars of the upcoming movie, which is set to begin production soon. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know so far.

