When That ’70s Show fans heard of a spinoff starring Donna and Eric Forman’s daughter, Leia, they were rightfully excited. The Netflix series, which will star many of the original cast members, is called That ’90s Show and stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Callie including her age, acting experience and more.

Who Does Callie Haverda Play in ‘That ’90s Show’?

Callie, 15, is set to star as Leia Forman in the Netflix spinoff, who is sent to Point Place so she can live with her grandparents Red and Kitty for the entire summer. While she’s there, the teen meets her own group of five friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos).

“HELLO WISCONSIN! I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am!!!!!” Callie wrote on Instagram following her casting announcement.

Topher Grace, and Laura Prepon, who played Eric Foreman and Donna Pinciotti in That ’70s Show, respectively, are both set to make their return. Original cast members Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) were announced as guest stars in April 2022.

“I only did one episode but I’m in the first episode, so I’m really excited for people to [see it],” Topher revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Who Is Callie Haverda?

While Callie has landed roles in acting projects such as Shut Eye, The Lost Husband and The Adventures of Pepper and Paula, she’s mostly made a name for herself with her work in commercials.

“My first commercial was at around six years old, and soon after I worked on The Adventures of Pepper and Paula,” she told Texas Lifestyle Magazine in October 2020. “I actually wasn’t allowed to act until I was old enough to decide for myself this was what I really wanted to do. After working for the first time, I just fell in love with the whole experience, and knew I couldn’t stop!”

On top of her acting, Callie also has an unusual hobby: ventriloquism! She revealed that while it’s just “a side hobby,” she does own “little puppet animals” that she and her brother make videos with.

“In my free time I enjoy riding horses, painting, learning to play guitar and piano,” she revealed. “Of course, like most teens I also enjoy making TikToks. But most of my free time is consumed by writing. I have an old typewriter I acquired a few years ago and am constantly writing poems, and short stories along with a novel I am currently working on! I always think about being an author, or a forensic scientist if acting doesn’t work out.”

