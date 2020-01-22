Cole And Savannah LaBrant Reveal The Gender Of Their New Baby

Are Cole and Savannah LaBrant having a boy or a girl? The YouTube-famous couple has finally answered the question on all their fans’ minds since they announced that they were expecting their third child on December 7, 2019. Thankfully for viewers, Cole and Savannah documented their entire gender reveal and uploaded it to YouTube for their 10.8 million subscribers to see!

Fans watched as Savannah’s sister called her with the results and it turned out the couple is having their first boy. For those who forgot, the social media stars welcomed their first child together — a little girl named Posie — back in December 2018. Savannah also has another daughter, Everleigh, from a previous relationship.

Since Cole wasn’t in the room when Savannah received the call, she planned a game for him to play and find out the gender of their baby. She baked the soon-to-be dad of three a batch of cupcakes and set them out on their kitchen counter. In order to find out the baby’s gender, Cole had to eat the cupcakes without his hands and find the one that had blue-colored frosting inside. Of course, he saved the best for last and after he bit through all the cupcakes, Cole broke open the last one to see blue icing.

“A boy! Are you for real?” he yelled with excitement after breaking the tasty treat in half. “We’re having a boy!”

“I thought we were having a girl,” Cole revealed. Savannah agreed, “I thought we were having a girl too!”

As fans know, one month ago the pair announced their pregnancy. Savannah discovered that she was having another baby while sitting alongside her 6-year-old daughter! The blonde beauty took two pregnancy tests and gave one to Everleigh, and kept the other for herself. The pair then checked them both at the same time and were both pretty ecstatic when they discovered that they were extending their family. The family’s new addition is due in August 2020.

