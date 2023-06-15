Warning: Spoilers ahead. Cruel Summer is back and so are all of the fan theories! So, get your notebooks and red markers out, we’re diving *deep* into all of the speculation on social media since season 2 of the murder mystery premiered in June 2023.

ICYMI, season 2 of the popular Freeform show follows three characters in a love triangle throughout three different timelines surrounding Y2K, telling the story of the early friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Megan’s best friend Luke (Griffin Gluck).

Actress Lisa Yamada, who plays Parker, revealed to J-14 ahead of the premiere that while filming season 2 of Cruel Summer, the entire cast shared their own theories on what the ending could be, since there’s so many “twists and turns” throughout the show.

She explained that filming was interesting, since the cast didn’t know who committed — episode 1 spoiler — Luke’s murder while they were filming.

“So, like, every script that we get every episode, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know who to believe now,'” Lisa recalled. “So, it’s gonna be interesting to see the viewers go along in that journey that we had to go through [while filming] in Vancouver.”

She continued, “Me and the cast, we’re very close. We had our theories before every table read we’d be like, ‘So who do you guys think? And we’re like, ‘We think them, but also in last episode, it was them,’ so it was a journey for sure.”

Lisa revealed that it’s also been pretty difficult to keep spoilers to herself when friends and family start asking her questions.

“I mean, we all dedicated five months of our lives to this show filming in Vancouver,” Lisa began. “And because this show has so many twists and turns and it’s like a who done it murder mystery kind of thing, all my friends and family were like, so like, ‘Who did it? What’s your theory?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t tell you!'”

She revealed that season 2 is “very similar to season 1, where it’s like at the end you’re like, ‘Oh, well I have no idea what’s going on now, like, I just have to wait until next week.”

Click through our gallery to unpack all of the season 2 Cruel Summer fan theories.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.