The Danger Force season 1 finale is almost here, and J-14 has an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated episode!

In the clip, Captain Man (played by Cooper Barnes) gets a phone call from his manager and announces that the Danger Force is headed to Hollywood for a new mission. “I assume you all know the sequel to the blockbuster movie The Fight Attendant is coming out,” the hero tells his protégés. “Guess who they want to hire to deliver the actual hard drive with the actual movie on it to the actual premiere in actual Hollywood?”

The episode, titled “Drive Hard,” follows the superheroes as they attempt to deliver the big budget fictional film — called The Fight Attendant II: Fasten Your Beat Belts starring That Girl Lay Lay — which is in jeopardy of getting stolen by “rival studios and internet trolls,” according to Captain Man.

“The producers want us absolute units to drive it safely to Tinsel Town,” he adds. Of course, Danger Force members Chapa / Volt (played by Havan Flores), Miles / AWOL (played by Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika / ShoutOut (played by Dana Heath) and Bose / Brainstorm (played by Luca Luhan) also make an appearance in the clip. They’re all down for this star-studded mission!

Be sure to watch the clip above, and find out what goes down when the Danger Force season 1 finale premieres on Nickelodeon on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

