Cutting ties. David Dobrik is losing sponsorships with major brands following an ongoing controversy surrounding one of his former Vlog Squad members.

In March 2021, Insider shared an interview with an anonymous woman who accused the group of internet stars of misconduct while filming a video — most notably David and Dominykas Zeglaitis (Dom). Her allegations came days after former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois also claimed on a February 2021 episode of the “H3H3” podcast that he experienced a situation while filming a vlog in which he didn’t give consent.

David, for his part, spoke out in a video titled “Let’s Talk” — which was uploaded to his “VIEWS” podcast channel on March 16 — and issued an apology to his supporters while addressing both ongoing situations. “I’m sorry if I have let you down. Things like that won’t happen again,” he explained. “I have learned from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I am going to change, but I will also show you and I will prove to you that the mistakes I made before won’t be happening again.”

Since uploading his video, David has lost thousands of subscribers and followers, according to the website Social Blade. He’s also been dropped by brands, including EA Sports, Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash and HelloFresh. “We are aware of the allegations against David Dobrik. We haven’t worked with David since April 2020 and can confirm we are not currently working with him nor do we have any plans to in future,” EA Sports told E! News in a statement.

Similarly, HelloFresh told the publication “we are no longer working with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad” and DoorDash said they “profoundly condemn the behavior of the Vlog Squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik’s podcast ‘Views.'”

“We’ve made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity,” a Dollar Shave Club rep also told The New York Times. David has also since made the decision to step down from the Dispo app, which he cofounded and launched on March 1. According to a statement released by The Information, the YouTuber made the decision to part ways with the company “to not distract from the company’s growth.”

“Dispo’s team, product and, most importantly — our community — stand for building a diverse, inclusive and empowering world,” the statement read, per The New York Times.

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of David and the Vlog Squad’s ongoing scandal.

