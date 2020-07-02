YouTuber David Dobrik has issued an apology days after he came under fire from fans when old, since-deleted videos of him and ex-girlfriend Liza Koshy (who apologized on her own social media platform) seemingly mocking Japanese people resurfaced online.

“Every video I make, every Instagram I post, everything I do — I just want to cheer somebody up. I want to make ‘em laugh, I want to make ‘em smile, I want them to share it with a friend, and I just want them to have a positive experience when they’re interacting with anything I produce,” the 23-year-old said on a recent episode of his “Views” podcast. “On a handful of occasions, I’ve just missed the mark on that, and that really, really bums me out. And that kinda sucks that it took me so long to understand.”

David continued, “I’m ashamed and I’m embarrassed about some of the things that I did in videos or in Vines or whatever I was doing, and I genuinely feel awful about it. I’m going to do better actively and I’m going to do that consistently…I just want to say that if there’s a kid who saw something from me that didn’t make them feel welcomed or it just made them feel uncomfortable, I’m sorry. I did not ever mean to make anybody feel out of place. I genuinely just want to make you have a good time and I’m going to do that from here on out.”

Aside from the resurfaced clips, David was also previously accused of having racist undertones in past videos by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois. For those who missed it, the internet star recently uploaded a video called “‘Accountability’ to all Content Creators,” and shared past “offensive” clips from old videos to show all content creators how they “can learn something.” Although he never called anyone out by name, many of the clips were from past Vlog Squad videos and included David.

In his apology, David did not acknowledge any video or incident specifically, but he did say that after reading DMs from fans, he know understands that he has the duty to be a better role model in the future.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.