Prepare yourselves, people, because David Dobrik is gearing up to make his return to YouTube! That’s right, the Vlog Squad founder revealed when he’s going to upload a new video during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“I actually set a goal for myself,” the 23-year-old explained. “There’s a bar down the street that we always go to and, once it’s reopened at full capacity, I will start making videos again.”

But why did he stop filming in the first place? The internet star also shared the real reason he decided to take a break.

“I knew that I couldn’t make the videos that I wanted to. A lot of my videos involve traveling, going out, especially — there’s a lot of random people interacting with strangers is such a big part of my videos and I didn’t want to water down the videos and do them at my home,” David said.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time he addressed the decision to put the fan-favorite vlogs on hold due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“If I start posting during this quarantine, by default my content is going to be so watered down just because it’s going to be me inside my house,” he explained during a recent appearance on the “Wild Ride!” podcast. “I’d rather just quit cold turkey and stop until I’m able to create the videos I want to make exactly how I want, then I’ll start again.”

YouTube definitely hasn’t been the same without all of David’s hijinks, pranks and videos of himself giving extravagant gifts to his friends. During the previous podcast appearances, David revealed that last time he uploaded something new, he received “serious backlash” for going outside to see his friends while the stay-at-home order in California was enforced. But not to worry, guys, because as things start to open up, it sounds like the internet star will be back soon!

