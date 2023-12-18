Demi Lovato is officially engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. The couple announced their engagement in December 2023, and fans could not be happier for the former Disney Channel alum. Keep reading for details on the proposal, Demi’s relationship and her *other* 2020 engagement.

Are Demi Lovato and Jutes Engaged? Proposal Details

Demi announced their engagement via Instagram on December 17, 2023, along with a photo of the happy couple.

“I’m still speechless,” she wrote as her caption. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Jute$ first hard launched the couple’s relationship on Instagram in August 2022 with a very sweet birthday post for Demi.

“Happy birthday baby,” Jordan wrote. “Ur a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Jordan, who is a Toronto-based musician, has two albums under his belt: Overrated and A Really Bad Dream — he has also collaborated with Demi on a number of her own songs.

Has Demi Lovato Been Engaged Before?

Prior to Jutes, Demi’s last relationship was with Max Ehrich, and for those who missed it, the former flames confirmed that they were engaged in July 2020. However, things turned sour only a few months later, as Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had broken up by September 2020.

“What happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do,” Demi said of their split in the Dancing With the Devil 2021 docuseries. “I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

Demi further opened up about their love life and sexuality during a March 2021 interview with Glamour.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” she said. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.