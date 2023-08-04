Demi Lovato and LE SSERAFIM collaborating feels like our two personalities colliding! Keep reading for details on their collab, what they’ve said and more.

Did Demi Lovato and LE SSERAFIM Collaborate?

LE SSERAFIM released a remix of their song “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife,” in August 2023, which included Demi’s vocals.

On top of that, it looks like Demi’s verse in the song was cowritten by their current boyfriend, Jute$. “Wrote on this one,” he wrote via Instagram Stories, which Demi reposted.

“I see it written on your face, yeah,” Demi sings in the beginning of her verse. “I know you want a little taste. You know I’ll put you in your place. You’re crawlin’ on the floor, beggin’ me for more. I’m sicker than the flu, come put me in a mood. My body touchin’ you, do you like that? Ooh, just watch the way I move, sit back, enjoy the view.”

The track, “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife,” originally appeared on LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album, Unforgiven, which dropped in May 2023. Initially, the group released an English version of the song on July 6. They went on to drop a remix with UPSAHL on July 14, before a separate version with Rina Sawayama was released on July 28.

“While preparing for this album, we put a lot of time and effort into working on our performances, so I hope people would know how much we enjoy ourselves on stage and that we’re great at performing,” Eunchae said of their album Unforgiven during a Buzzfeed interview in May 2023. “We made a promise among ourselves to have the most fun we can on stage. I’d like people to feel that we have a great chemistry on stage and that we are passionate about performing.”

Who Are LE SSERAFIM?

ICYMI, LE SSERAFIM debuted In May 2022, marking them as the first girl group to come out of BTS’ music label, HYBE. The members include Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae and former member Kim Garam (who exited the group in July 2022).

“I’ve never had a period in my life where I’ve dedicated this much effort, energy, and time all at once,” Huh Yunjin told NME in June 2022, describing their pre-debut process as “grueling.” Although, it was all worth it for the singer, who says that “[since] we’ve finally made our debut, I feel proud and rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

