Disney Channel star Jackson Dollinger is giving fans an inside look at his text messages with his mom! The Sydney to the Max actor caught up with J-14 exclusively to spill the tea on his debut EP, Social Isolation, but also read the last thing his mom sent him. From the sound of it, the 14-year-old musician might be grounded! Be sure to watch the video above, and listen to Jackson’s EP, Social Isolation, out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.