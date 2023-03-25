Gearing up for more content! April 2023 is full of new releases on both Hulu and Disney+.

The highly anticipated Peter Pan and Wendy movie, among others, is set to hit Disney+ at the end of the month. Starring Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alyssa Wapanâtahk, these newcomers will be joined by Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law playing Captain Hook.

“It was incredible, and I thought I was being punked the whole time,” Yara gushed on The Tonight Show in January 2023 about her role. “Because, you know, I know I’m being part of Peter Pan & Wendy, and you see, with Avatar coming out, what behind-the-scenes of all these CGI motion-capture movies look like.”

The Grown-ish star added, “So I was ready for the harnesses and the suits with the dots on it. [My costars] were on incredible sets in Vancouver, and I was in a garage in Burbank the whole time. … They realize, I mean, the tech is so advanced. And, you know, to an untrained eye, which I am, it looks like GoPros on some grip stands, holding things together.”

Further discussing her role, actress explained that the film will “bring some new fun to this classic but also give us the fairy tale we deserve,” while chatting with Byrdie in March 2023.

“It’s evident they’re not just popping Black and Brown folks in the cast for the sake of updating the story,” Yara shared. “Instead, it’s about creating a story that so many more people can see themselves in after we’ve been left out for so long.”

But that’s not all, the third season of The Mandalorian will also be coming to an end in the middle of the month after all episodes officially premiere.

Not to mention, New Girl fans are in luck because the sitcom is being added to Hulu for all your binge-watching needs. Just like every month, some movies will also be taken off the streaming service as well.

